Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,554,000 after buying an additional 66,482 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,086,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

SYK opened at $359.90 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $255.22 and a 1-year high of $374.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.99 and a 200-day moving average of $343.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.16.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

