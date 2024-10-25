Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $359.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.59. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.22 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.