Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.37 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,478.29 or 1.00072996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007275 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00060482 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023788 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

