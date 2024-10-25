SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 185,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 287,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

