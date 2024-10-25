T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $233.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $234.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.0% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,882,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

