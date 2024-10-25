T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $233.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $234.40. The company has a market capitalization of $272.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.