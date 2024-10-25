Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 11,765 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 540.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 397,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 335,424 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IART. Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 5,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,432. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

