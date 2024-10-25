Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 268 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 443,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.01.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.26.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

