Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 541,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,854.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,741 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 767,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

View Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.