Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 200.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

TFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $89.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

