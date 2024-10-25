Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,051 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 546.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

