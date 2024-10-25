Telsey Advisory Group Has Weak Outlook for ETD Q2 Earnings

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETD stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $35.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $745.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,708,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,240,644.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,700 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.