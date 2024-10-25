Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $60.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of TEX opened at $52.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Terex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

