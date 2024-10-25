Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $236.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Shares of TSLA opened at $260.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $832.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 236.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

