Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

