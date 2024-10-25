Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,614 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 65,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 47,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

TEVA opened at $18.25 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.