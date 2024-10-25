Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $73.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

TCBI stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.94. 68,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $82.25.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. This trade represents a 300.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,209,220 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.