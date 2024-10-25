Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $206.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

