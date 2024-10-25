Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.99. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 58.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

