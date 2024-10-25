Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $6.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.47. The company had a trading volume of 890,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,566. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.00 and its 200 day moving average is $168.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.50.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

