The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $11,237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.79.

BA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.02. 2,012,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,113. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.61 and a 200 day moving average of $172.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

