The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Increased by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 4.9% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 231.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Cowen raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.