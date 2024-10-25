The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 976,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

