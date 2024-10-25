The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,005 shares of company stock worth $22,198,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $289.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

