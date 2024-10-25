The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $2,163,072.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Balaji Purushothaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,077. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $397.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

