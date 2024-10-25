Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Lowered to $622.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $632.00 to $622.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

NYSE:TMO opened at $560.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $607.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $420.21 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,548,375.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,548,375.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,235,605,000 after buying an additional 117,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,848,000 after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,157,000 after buying an additional 604,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

