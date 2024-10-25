Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $389.39 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $389.39 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00038963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,723,769,796 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

