Tigress Financial Increases Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $385.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $336.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNA. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

SNA traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,861. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.68. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $250.30 and a 12-month high of $330.51.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,940. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,598 shares of company stock worth $10,461,986. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 234.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,258,000 after buying an additional 443,333 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,815,000 after acquiring an additional 280,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,786.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 152,631 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34,381.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,608,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

