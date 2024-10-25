TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ TOMZ opened at $0.93 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

