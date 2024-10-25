tomiNet (TOMI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.21 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. tomiNet has a total market cap of $16.65 million and $28.21 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00239783 BTC.

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 562,339,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,615,969 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 562,339,635.4751778 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.03057136 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $25,960,011.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

