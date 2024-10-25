Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $335.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $274.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

