TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

TransAlta has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

