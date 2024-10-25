TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

NYSE:TRU opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $75,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

