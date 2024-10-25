TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Posts Earnings Results

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -74.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,966.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

