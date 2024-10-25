Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $273.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $245.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.38 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $158.22 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average is $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,465 shares of company stock valued at $14,910,886 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

