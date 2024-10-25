Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.63 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,959. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

