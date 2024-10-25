Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:GRDN opened at $17.08 on Monday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In related news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. purchased 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. ( NYSE:GRDN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned 0.24% of Guardian Pharmacy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

