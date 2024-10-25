Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $252.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $242.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.76. 74,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,012. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $148.50 and a twelve month high of $231.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.45 and a 200 day moving average of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

