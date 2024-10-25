Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Trustmark Stock Performance

TRMK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,898. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

