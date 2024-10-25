Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.48.

TWLO opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Twilio has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $437,938.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,219,595.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

