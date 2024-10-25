Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.47-9.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.470-9.620 EPS.
Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $605.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $584.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.37. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.
