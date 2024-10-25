U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 2,576.2% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.
