U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Update

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 2,576.2% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. GoldMining from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

USGO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,740. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. U.S. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

