Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $134,987,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,253,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

