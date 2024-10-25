UBS Group Boosts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $41.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JHG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of JHG opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

