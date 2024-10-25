UBS Group Raises NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $9,450.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,456.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9,387.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8,375.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. NVR has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $125.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 500.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363,004 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

