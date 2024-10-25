Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Susquehanna

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.84. 353,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,735. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 34.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $216,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,035 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.2% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

