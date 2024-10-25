Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.66. 1,891,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,166. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.55.
In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
