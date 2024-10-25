United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UCB opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

