United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $138.22 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.