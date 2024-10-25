United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.83. 2,150,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

